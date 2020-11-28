SCHERERVILLE, IN — Richard Schlotman, 85, of Schererville, IN, passed away November 23, 2020. Here's to all of you who have been a part of my journey here on Earth. Thank you to all that I have loved and cherished during the course of my life. Thank you to my children, Debby, Chris, Jenny and Heather, for being the people you have become and for the spouses you have chosen who together have given our grandchildren and provided the best upbringing they could have received. Thank you to my sister, Dotty. I have teased and loved you my whole life and you were the best sister I could ever have. Thank you to Jim, her husband, for loving and caring for her their entire life. Also to Diana, my wife and soulmate. I could not have gone through life without your love and devotion to me and my children. I am sorry to have gotten this disease during this time of life especially when we were starting to live care free. I love you always. My only regret in life is working to much and not spending enough time with the ones I love.