CEDAR LAKE, IN - Richard "Sherm" Frahm, Jr. 72, of Cedar Lake, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He is survived by his children, Michelle (Carl) Hardwick and Eric (Rhonda) Frahm; grandchildren, Hannah Frahm, Jordan and Kyle (Kylie) Hardwick; siblings, Jeff (Mary), Steve (Jane), Mark (Maria), Jackie (Chuck) Wismiller, Terri Selmier and Sara (Bob) Sailer; mother in law, Waldia Mingle. Preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Mari; parents, Dick and Mary; and brother, James. Sherm was a 1966 Lowell High School graduate, US Army Vietnam Veteran, retired Pipe Fitter with Local #597, and enjoyed camping and travelling across the country with Mari, on their motorcycle. Cremation will precede Visitation, Friday July 31, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM, concluding with Memorial Services at 7:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com