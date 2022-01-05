CRETE, IL - Richard Smigel, age 91 of Crete, IL passed away on December 26, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. Smigel; loving father of William (Sandi) of Crete, IL and the late Patricia Bowker of St. John, IN; Cherished grandfather "Pa" of Jennifer (Matt) Lungaro, Christie (Brad) Taylor and Danny and Dylan Smigel; Great grandfather to Charlie, Dominic, Gabriel and Zachary.

Visitation will be on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service commencing at 5:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. There will be a private Interment in the Spring at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421.

Richard was a meatcutter for Jewel Food Stores, managing that department at various locations in Illinois and Indiana. He retired in 1992 after 42 years of service. He also served in the Korean War conflict until his honorable release from active duty in May 1953. Richard's legacy will live in the hearts of all those who he touched and influenced during his meaningful life! www.kishfuneralhome.net