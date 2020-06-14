× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Richard Stephen "Dick" Brychell, loving husband to Susan (Osby) Brychell of 35 years, and beloved father to Taylor and Brandon Brychell, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, with his family by his side.

Dick was known for being one of the most compassionate and knowledgeable pharmacists in the area, and he was well-known for becoming a friend to his many lifelong patrons. He had a give-back attitude and sponsored many community events and youth groups; he gave to so many in private ways throughout the years, as well.

After graduating from Andrean High School, he went on to receive his pharmacy degree from Purdue University in 1973 and received his MBA from Notre Dame in 1986. He worked for Ribordy Drugs from 1973 – 1986 before starting his own company, Pharma-Card Pharmacy, which he opened in 1987. The business grew to 14 locations, and it was listed as one of the top 50 pharmaceutical chains in the U.S. in 2005.