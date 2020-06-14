Richard Stephen "Dick" Brychell, loving husband to Susan (Osby) Brychell of 35 years, and beloved father to Taylor and Brandon Brychell, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, with his family by his side.
Dick was known for being one of the most compassionate and knowledgeable pharmacists in the area, and he was well-known for becoming a friend to his many lifelong patrons. He had a give-back attitude and sponsored many community events and youth groups; he gave to so many in private ways throughout the years, as well.
After graduating from Andrean High School, he went on to receive his pharmacy degree from Purdue University in 1973 and received his MBA from Notre Dame in 1986. He worked for Ribordy Drugs from 1973 – 1986 before starting his own company, Pharma-Card Pharmacy, which he opened in 1987. The business grew to 14 locations, and it was listed as one of the top 50 pharmaceutical chains in the U.S. in 2005.
He spoke in the United States and Europe at conventions and universities about his innovative pharmacy practices. In particular, Danish pharmacists were especially intrigued with his ideas, and they invited him to Denmark to speak on several occasions. The Danish Pharmacists' Association sent pharmacists to Valparaiso to study under Dick and bring ideas back to their country on how to compete with national chains to preserve the integrity of the independent pharmacist.
Some of his many awards include:
• 1973 President of the Lake/Porter County Pharmacists' Association
• 1983-1984 – President of the Indiana Pharmacists' Association (He was the only Porter County Pharmacist elected to this position since the inception of this Association in 1895.)
• 1987 created Pharma-Card Pharmacy – an innovative new pharmacy concept which served not only his many local loyal customers but also hundreds of groups around the country
• 1988 Board President for United Way of Porter County
• 1990 Purdue University Distinguished Alumni Award for significant contributions to the profession of pharmacy
• 1990 Vice President of the Valparaiso Kiwanis Club (Dick was also given lifelong Kiwanian status.)
• Chairman of the Board of Lake Area Conservancy for many years
• Lifelong member of Knights of Columbus
National Awards Include:
• 1983 National Association of Retail Druggists Pharmacy Leadership Award in recognition of accomplished leadership in the advancement of pharmacy
• 1987 – AH Robins Bowl of Hygeia Award for Outstanding Community Service in the pharmacy profession
• 1993 Innovative Pharmacy Practice Award – This is a national award for pioneering a new concept for pharmacy.
Dick was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1950, the son of Stephen and Eileen (Weber) Brychell, who preceded him in death. Besides his wife Susan, and children Taylor and Brandon, he is also survived by his seven siblings: Judy (Ed) Schwuchow, Diane (Roy) Lindquist, Larry Brychell, Annette (Dennis) Aust, Carol Johnston, Joseph (Jullie) Brychell, and Mary Brychell
A mid-June visitation will be held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso on Friday, June 19, from 2:00 – 7:30 p.m. with a time of reflection starting at 7:30 p.m. whereby friends and loved ones can feel free to speak of their fond memories of Dick.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 20, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1855 West Harrison Blvd in Valparaiso starting at 11:00 a.m. following with the burial at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. A luncheon will follow.
The family requests donations go to ALS research studies at Northwestern University where Dr. T. Siddique is making promising strides for a cure.
Please make checks payable to: NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY FEINBERG SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (Please note the name of Richard S. Brychell and specify on check – donation for research under direction of T. Siddique, MD.). Send to: Northwestern University Attn: Jane Ulrey – Program Coordinator, Gift Administration, 420 E. Superior 9th floor, Chicago, IL 60611 j-ulrey@northwestern.edu
To donate to Dr. Siddique's research of ALS at Northwestern online, use the following link: https://www.feinberg.northwestern.edu/giving/ Click on OTHER – (Feinberg School of Medicine) Click on HONOR/MEMORIALIZE A LOVED ONE OR YOUR DOCTOR and specify again the donation is for research under direction of Dr. T. Siddique MD. in Richard Brychell's name.
Due to Covid, please wear a mask if possible, and we will be following social distancing measures for your safety.
You made the world a better place, Richard Brychell. Many will miss you, and your family will keep your memory alive forever!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.