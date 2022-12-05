 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Suchanuk

Richard Suchanuk

HIGHLAND, IN - Richard Suchanuk, age 63, of Highland, IN passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. Richie is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Carmen; mother, Virginia Suchanuk; sister, Sharon (Mike) Stiglitz; niece, Lisa Stiglitz; nephews: Johnny and Joey (Emily) Stiglitz; grand niece, Sophie; grand nephew, Sammy; sister-in-law, Myrian Rodriguez; uncles and aunts: Ray (Leilani) Suchanuk, Betty Sudovich, and Bobby Villa; and numerous nieces, nephews and several cousins.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Pastor Phil Ford officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Richie retired from the East Chicago Police Department with over 20 years of service; member of the East Chicago F.O.P. Lodge #59; a member of First Assembly of God Church in East Chicago. Richie loved to travel and was such a social butterfly, a very bubbly people person! Richie was devoted to his wife and family and loved them very much. He will be truly missed by his many friends and relatives. To send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com.

