CROWN POINT, IN - Richard Sylvester, age 65, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Advocate Christ Hospital in Illinois due to a tear of the aortic artery.
Richard is survived by his wife, Tammy Sylvester; daughter, Alexis; fur babies: Bella and Beau; sister, Roxanne (Scott) Miller; brother-in-law, Bill Hartley; nephews: Nick (Ashley) Miller and Chris Miller. Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Rocco and Rita Sylvester; grandparents: John and Amelia; Aunt, Maria Anderson; mother-in-law, Carol Fernandez; brother-in-law, Scott Hartley.
Richard worked at Arcelor Mittal for 41 years in the Cinter Plant as a motor inspector. He enjoyed camping with close friends, the Ulriches, at The Rising Sun Campgrounds in Monterey, and fishing the river.
Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Sign Richard's guestbook at www.geisenfuneralhome.com - (219) 663-2500.