Richard T. Krizman

Friends are invited to join the family for visitation on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. from BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN, 46323 with Pastor Eric Kleinschmidt officiating. Burial will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Richard was a resident of Hammond for 69 years before moving to Crown Point in 1999. He was a proud Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. Richard was a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Hessville. He was retired from the Hammond Fire Department as Captain in 1983. Richard also retired from Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad as an engineer with 42 years and nine months of service, where he started as a fireman on steam engines and witnessed the change to diesel in 1955. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, playing horseshoes, going for rides in the country and bowling on the IHB Railroad League where he met the love of his life Mary. Richard also enjoyed playing the Horses, the Lottery and cheering on his Chicago Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks.