VALPARAISO, IN - Richard T. Reidenbach, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born September 25, 1942 in Mishawaka to Ferdinand and Luella (Ray) Reidenbach. Richard graduated from Penn High School and attended Purdue Calumet. He made his career as a Sales Representative in the auto industry for 20 years, before designing, building, and selling cabinets with The Cabinet Co., Inc. for 19 years. Richard most recently worked at Ace Hardware in Winfield before retiring. He was a faithful member of Heritage Lutheran Church, and he enjoyed camping, traveling, and taking cruises with his wife and family. Richard was a lifelong learner, and loved creating chaos with his beloved great grandchildren. He truly lived his life to the fullest, and took pleasure in helping those in need.