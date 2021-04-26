CROWN POINT, IN - Richard T. Sweeko, age 86 of Crown Point, formerly of Highland, IN passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. Richard was retired from LTV Steel with 31 years of service. He was a member of the Gary Sportsman Club for over 20 years; he was a member of the American Legion Post 180 Highland, and the Griffith VFW post 9982.

Richard is survived by his wife of 22 years, Judy Sweeko; two children: daughter, Kathy Crites of Michigan and son, David (Laura) Sweeko of Cedar Lake, IN; stepson, John (Diana) Hartz of Texas; four grandchildren: Brian, Rachel, Steven and Miranda; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his love for fishing Rich also enjoyed watching football. His favorite teams were The Chicago Bears and Notre Dame. Rich also had a love/hate relationship with the Chicago Cubs.

Richie had a very loving family whom he cared for very much and he enjoyed his life. He will be fondly remembered by all who loved him.

Services were held privately for family at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel.

For further information please call Mileva Savich or David Semplinski at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (219) 736-5840.