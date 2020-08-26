Richard T. Ward

Rick loved his family, both immediate and extended families on both sides. He enjoyed all of the family gatherings with food and lots of laughter. First, he was blessed with three little children of a close family friend that called him "Papa", and then secondly, he was blessed with a beautiful miracle granddaughter, Gracelyn, who was the apple of his eye and called him her Papa. Everyone who really knew Rick came to love him. He was an easy going guy who enjoyed the simple things in life.

A public wake will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a prayer service the last half hour of the visitation at HILLISIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322. Rick will be cremated and then laid to rest by his parents at Calumet Park Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family is requesting that all visitors wear masks.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family asks that you make a donation in honor of Rick to The Hospice of the Calumet Area for their fine work.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.