IN LOVING MEMORY OF RICHARD V. KOSTOFF ON HIS THIRD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

The good Lord took you from us three years ago today, but our memory of you lives on every single day. Your Loving Wife, Dorothy, Sons: Vincent (Debbie), Christopher (Tara), Brother, Thomas (Wanda), Sister, Felicia, Grandchildren: Olivia, Christian, Grace, Nieces, Sherry (Jeff) & Shelley.