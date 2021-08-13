Richard W. McCarty

CROWN POINT, IN — Richard W. McCarty, age 85, a longtime resident of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021.

He is survived by his son Eric (Belinda) McCarty; three grandchildren: Afina, Alexander and Addisyn McCarty; three step-children: Jeffrey Gatton, Joe (Cheryl) Gatton and Therese (Keith) Payne; his step-grandchildren; sister Glenda McCarty; brother John Gatton and his nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wives Delayne and Patricia; parents Ray and Mildred McCarty; three sisters: Shirley Clemens, Sandy Gatton and Doris D'Andrea.

Mr. McCarty was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1957. He was a dedicated and hard worker with almost 50 years of service to Ford Motor Company, where he was responsible for maintenance of the equipment. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local #588 and the Loyal Order of Moose from 1975-2014. After finally retiring from Ford, he spent his free time on his passion of working on his John Deere tractors, welding and using his vast range of skills for helping the people around him.