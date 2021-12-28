Feb. 3, 1945 - Dec. 24, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN - Richard W. Meyers, age 76, passed away December 24, 2021.

He is survuived by his loving wife of 43 years, Debra; daughter Dana (Tim) Stege; brothers: Roger (Brenda) Meyers and Ron (Sharon) Meyers; sister Barbara Dipaolo; three grandsons: Rick, Mathhew and Micah, and three great-granddaughters. Preceded in death by his son Robert.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Richard's family on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until time of service.

Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Masonic Lodge and the VFW St. John Post #717. He was an avid gardener and loved sharing his bounty with family and friends.