Richard Walter Ahrendt

Richard is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen (nee Bell) Ahrendt. Loving father of Kristen (Michael) Koszyk and Kerri (William) Roiniotis. Cherished grandfather of John and Adam Koszyk, Drew and Benjamin Roiniotis. Also surviving are many family members and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his loving parents Walter and Margaret (nee Ristau) Ahrendt.

Richard worked for Illinois Central Railroad for many years. Richard was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons; reading and enjoyed model railroading. Richard was loved by many and he will be truly missed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus, funeral services for Richard were private. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Richard's care.