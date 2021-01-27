Richard Walter Zurbriggen
CROWN POINT, IN — Richard Walter Zurbriggen, 83, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Richard is survived by his sons, Mark Zurbriggen, of Geneva, IL, and Paul (Dana) Zurbriggen, of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren, Douglas, Oscar and Melanie; sisters, Marcia Pepkowski, of Lake Alfred, FL, and Jill (Ron) Henley, of Crown Point. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen (Francis) Zurbriggen; son, Jerry Zurbriggen; and his parents, Walter and Mildred Zurbriggen.
Richard was a lifelong resident of Crown Point, attending St. Mary's School and Crown Point High School, graduating in 1955. After two years in the Navy, he returned to Crown Point where he worked for 28 years at Budd Company and 15 years for St. Anthony's Medical Center. During these years, he also maintained and repaired voting machines for the Lake County Election Board. Richard spent more than 30 years running the adult softball leagues for Crown Point Parks and Recreation, also serving as regional vice president of Indiana ASA and earning a place in the Indiana ASA/USA Hall of Fame.
Richard was an active outdoorsman, hunting waterfowl and fishing at every opportunity, and serving Waterfowl USA and Ducks Unlimited. He was also a charter member of the Yellow River Duck Club, continuing his membership as long as he was still able. He was also an avid sports fan, particularly of the Cubs, Notre Dame and the Bears. Richard regularly attended services at St. Matthias Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER in Crown Point, IN. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to The Northwest Indiana Chapter of Waterfowl USA or Ducks Unlimited.