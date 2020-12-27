 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Widlowski, Sr.

Richard Widlowski, Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Widlowski, Sr.

Happy 80th Birthday In Heaven, Papa! Even though we can't be together, you are never forgotten and forever in our hearts. We love and miss you so much. You will always be our brightest star in the sky. Your Loving Wife, Eleanor and Family

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts