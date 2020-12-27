Richard Widlowski, Sr.

Happy 80th Birthday In Heaven, Papa! Even though we can't be together, you are never forgotten and forever in our hearts. We love and miss you so much. You will always be our brightest star in the sky. Your Loving Wife, Eleanor and Family
