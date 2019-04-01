IN LOVING MEMORY OF RICHARD WIDLOWSKI SR. Nineteen years have gone by since you left us, it seems like yesterday. We miss you more and more, "Papa, you will always be our brightest star in the sky." We love You, your Wife, Eleanor and Family
