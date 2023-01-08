MERRILLVILLE, IN - Rick E. DeLor, age 63, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on December 31, 2022. Rick was born in Gary, IN to Donald and Donna DeLor who preceded him in death. Rick was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School – Class of 1977. He retired from the Town of Merrillville Public Works after 27 years of service. Rick previously served on the Merrillville Volunteer Fire Department. He was a big NASCAR fan (Jeff Gordon). Rick is survived by his brothers: Greg (Pam) DeLor, Dan (Tammy) DeLor, David DeLor; sister: Nancy (Randy) Oschner; several nephews; a niece; great-nieces; aunts and uncles, Phyliss (late Cy) Muraida, Laraine "Cook" (John "Butch") Galka and special friends, Tracie and Juan Betz. A memorial service will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com