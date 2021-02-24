Rick Orel

MUNSTER, IN — Rick Orel, 72, of Munster passed away peacefully Saturday, February 20, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Dawn; two sons, Kai (Diana) and Darren (Alyssa) Orel; grandchildren, Avery, Emerson and Danny; brothers, Ron and Tim (Amy) Orel. Preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Doris Orel.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN 46311.

Rick was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam conflict and a retiree of CN Railroad after 39 years of loyal service. Rick will be remembered for his love of spending time with his family, his passion for golf, and his quick wit. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rick Orel Memorial Fund (fundraising.stjude.org) will be greatly appreciated.