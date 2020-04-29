CHESTERON, IN — Riitta Tuulikki Hayes, 77, was received into the arms of her Savior in the early morning of April 25, 2020. Riitta was born on July 9, 1942, to Levi Pietari and Laila Kyllikki Junes in Helsinki, Finland. Riitta learned multiple languages such as Finnish, Swedish, English, German and French. Riitta completed her education and became a nurse in London, England, where she met her husband, Martin B. Hayes. In 1967, they relocated to the United States and lived in Gary, IN. The Hayes family welcomed Riitta with open arms to a new country that she would call home. Riitta worked in Nursing and Sales throughout her career. Riitta had several hobbies including skiing, skating, singing, dancing, playing piano, travel, painting, reading and fashion. Riitta was a founding member of the Gary, IN YWCA chapter and enjoyed being physically active. She attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Chesterton, Indiana, and will be remembered for her Finnish "Sisu" (determination) and love of family and friends.