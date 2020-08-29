VALPARAISO, IN — Rin Curtis Seibert, 66 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home embraced by her family, on Friday, August 21, 2020, following an over 2-year long battle with cancer. She was born on November 11, 1953, in Goshen, Indiana, to Joseph and Harriet Curtis. Even in her early years, Rin was developing her love for God and others by participating in her church youth group, including taking her first mission trip to Haiti. Rin graduated from Goshen High School in 1972 and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Valparaiso University in 1976. In 1976, Rin also made a meaningful journey with Wandering Wheels Ministry from Taylor University by riding with a group on bicycles for 40 days from the Atlantic Coast in Delaware to the Pacific Coast in California. Rin began teaching dance and gymnastics at the young age of 13, a passion she continued at the Valparaiso YMCA from 1976-1978 where she taught gymnastics, swimming and Red Cross safety. She went on to receive her master's degree from Indiana University in 1979. From 1979-1980 she was the assistant director of recreational sports at Marquette University. Rin made lifelong friendships and had significant impacts everywhere she went. She made her career in Valparaiso as the director of recreational sports, assistant athletic director and professor in the Department of Kinesiology at Valparaiso University for almost 40 years until her retirement earlier this year. She had a profound impact on her students, the VU community and the national community of recreational sports that lasts to this day. Over the years at VU, Rin and many devoted staff members taught hundreds of kids how to swim at the VU pool. Rin also enjoyed serving as an IHSAA gymnastics judge for many years. She judged for over 30 years, including 12 IHSAA State Finals. She was a devoted member and lay leader with First United Methodist Church and New Song Fellowship in Valparaiso. She was a cheerful volunteer and board member with the Valparaiso Rotary Club, Mary Study Group, Indiana University Alumni Association, American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society, just to name a few. Rin most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be remembered by them as both a warrior and servant of the Lord who loved deeply and generously. Her kindness and joy that lit up a room will be dearly missed by all who knew her. On August 17, 1980, Rin married John Seibert, who survives along with her children, Chris (Tracy) Seibert, of Valparaiso, Andy (Brittany) Seibert, of Indianapolis, IN, and Emily Seibert, of Nashville, TN; granddaughters, Addison, Brynn and Hallie; brother, Pratt (Mary) Curtis of Elkhart, IN; and many loving extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents.