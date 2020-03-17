Rita Ally

IN LOVING MEMORY OF RITA ALLY ON HER 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

Dear Rita, Some people live their whole life through and never find a friend like you. Thanks for being that lifetime friend.

Love and Miss you, Maryalice

