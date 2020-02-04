CEDAR LAKE, IN - Rita B. Wilck, age 63, of Cedar Lake passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Gerald; children, Lourie (Rick) Shea, David (Shea) Cook, and Steven Wilck; eight grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Sable.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME 12901 Wicker Ave (corner of Rt 41 & 129th Ave) Cedar Lake. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Directly at St. Michael the Archangel Church 6629 W 133rd Ave Cedar Lake with Fr. John Kowalczyk officiating. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.

Rita was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends. www.burdanfuneralhome.com