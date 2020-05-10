× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond

REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED MOTHER AND SISTERS ON MOTHER'S DAY

Rita Bickerstaff

12/3/1953 - 1/6/2012

Ma, remembering your kind and sweet love. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you will always be there. Your Loving Family

Wannetta Diamond

(Bickerstaff)

3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019

Ma, remembering you on your 1st Mother's Day in Heaven. We miss and love you so much and we always will. Your Loving Family