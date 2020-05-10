Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond
REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED MOTHER AND SISTERS ON MOTHER'S DAY
Rita Bickerstaff
12/3/1953 - 1/6/2012
Ma, remembering your kind and sweet love. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you will always be there. Your Loving Family
Wannetta Diamond
(Bickerstaff)
3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019
Ma, remembering you on your 1st Mother's Day in Heaven. We miss and love you so much and we always will. Your Loving Family
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.