Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond

Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond

{{featured_button_text}}

Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond

REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED MOTHER AND SISTERS ON MOTHER'S DAY

Rita Bickerstaff

12/3/1953 - 1/6/2012

Ma, remembering your kind and sweet love. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you will always be there. Your Loving Family

Wannetta Diamond

(Bickerstaff)

3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019

Ma, remembering you on your 1st Mother's Day in Heaven. We miss and love you so much and we always will. Your Loving Family

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts