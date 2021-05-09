 Skip to main content
Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond

REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED SISTERS ON MOTHER'S DAY

Rita Bickerstaff

12/3/1953 - 1/6/2012

Happy Mother's Day

Phine, we smile and laugh as we think of our memories of you. Still, sometimes tears of joy and sadness fall. We will always miss you, sweet sister. Loving you always, Children, Sisters & Family

Wannetta Diamond

(Bickerstaff)

3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019

Happy Mother's Day

Ness, today brings back memories of family and love. Your quiet strength still brings tears to our eyes. We will always love and miss you. Husband, Children, Grandchildren, Sisters & Family

