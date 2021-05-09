Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond

REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED SISTERS ON MOTHER'S DAY
Rita Bickerstaff
12/3/1953 - 1/6/2012
Happy Mother's Day
Phine, we smile and laugh as we think of our memories of you. Still, sometimes tears of joy and sadness fall. We will always miss you, sweet sister. Loving you always, Children, Sisters & Family
Wannetta Diamond
(Bickerstaff)
3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019
Happy Mother's Day
Ness, today brings back memories of family and love. Your quiet strength still brings tears to our eyes. We will always love and miss you. Husband, Children, Grandchildren, Sisters & Family