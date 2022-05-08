Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond

REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED SISTERS ON MOTHER'S DAY
Rita Bickerstaff
12/3/1953 - 1/6/2012
Happy Mother's Day
Phine, how we wish that you were here. So many things remind us of you. We love you, we miss you. Sweet Sister, we will see you again.
Your Children, Sisters & Family
Wannetta Diamond
(Bickerstaff)
3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019
Happy Mother's Day
Ness, memories of love and family flow through our hearts. Remembering your quite strength. We will always love and miss you.
Your Husband, Children, Grandchildren, Sisters & Family