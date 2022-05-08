 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond

REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED SISTERS ON MOTHER'S DAY

Rita Bickerstaff

12/3/1953 - 1/6/2012

Happy Mother's Day

Phine, how we wish that you were here. So many things remind us of you. We love you, we miss you. Sweet Sister, we will see you again.

Your Children, Sisters & Family

Wannetta Diamond

(Bickerstaff)

3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019

Happy Mother's Day

Ness, memories of love and family flow through our hearts. Remembering your quite strength. We will always love and miss you.

Your Husband, Children, Grandchildren, Sisters & Family

