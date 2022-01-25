Rita Dianne Brandhorst

And new adventures were always on the horizon. Following the Peace Corps, Dianne and Allan took the long way home, travelling for five weeks through India, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan, completing a circumnavigation of the globe. Later, she and Allan lived for two years in Cambridge, England, and took many memorable trips throughout Europe. In all, she would live in or travel to more than 40 countries in her life. In retirement, she compiled a narrative of her time as a Peace Corps Volunteer, based on more than 300 letters she had mailed to her mother from Ethiopia.

Dianne's other lifelong commitment was education. Following the Peace Corps, and after a brief stint teaching high school in her hometown of Decatur, she and Allan accepted positions teaching in the United Nations Trust Territory of the Pacific, where she taught biology to Marshallese adolescents, including three students who would later become President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.