PORTAGE, IN - Rita Faye Chavez, age 78, of Portage, Indiana passed away on September 25. She is survived by her loving husband Richard Chavez; her three daughters: Denise (Tom) Balcerak, Julie (Curtis) Maxfield, and Shawna (Mark) Wood, eight grandchildren and six-great grandchildren.

Rita grew up in Gary, IN where she lived until marrying her husband and moving to Portage. Rita lived a full life and was surrounded with the people who loved her. She enjoyed socializing with friends at the YMCA, and it is where she is well known for her beautiful laugh. She would do anything for her family and loved fiercely.

Our family is grateful to know that Rita is finally at peace.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until time of services at 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com