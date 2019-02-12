MERRILLVILLE, IN - Rita Geary Wiggins (nee Durkin), age 90 of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
Rita is survived by six children: Kathleen Geary Shebat-Marable of Lubbock, TX, Kevin (Phyllis) Geary of Crown Point, IN, Timothy (Rhonda) Geary of Schererville, IN, Julie (James) Ozello of Rochester, NY, Martin (Susan) Geary of Hobart, IN and Robert (Donna) Geary of Schererville, IN; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters: Mary Stephens of Palos Heights, IL and Anita (Jerry) Locke of Tucson, AZ. Rita was preceded in death by her first husband: Robert B. Geary; and second husband: Terry G. Wiggins; brother: James Durkin Jr.; two sisters: Helen and Rosemarie; and granddaughter: Julia Geary.Rita was formerly employed by Bank of Indiana and then Bank One. She was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-children, and great-great grandchild. Rita was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Church. She was also a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Gary.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday morning DIRECTLY at St. Joan of Arc Church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 200 E 78th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. James Meade officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Rita's name to VNA Hospice of Porter County.