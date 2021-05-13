Rita Graff (nee Briggs)

Loving wife of the late Joseph Graff. Dear mother of: Mike (Rhonda) Graff, Joe (Susan) Graff and Julie Graff. Cherished grandmother of: Megan Dines, Lindsay Graff and Brian Graff. She was loved by all and a dear friend to many.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 15, 2021 9:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 www.kishfuneralhome.net