Rita H. Crull

March 2, 1921 — Jan. 29, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Rita H. Crull, 99, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021. Rita was an 18-year resident of Crown Point, coming from Valparaiso. She was born on March 2, 1921, in Calumet City, Illinois, to the late Erich and Anna Schumann. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rita will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Rita is survived by her son, Ronald (Dolores) Klassen, of Dyer; two daughters, Carol Cowgill, of Mississippi, and Diane Crampton, of Tennessee; four grandchildren: Diana (Dan) Cade, Donna Rogers, Suzette Jull and Pete Klassen; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph Klassen, and second husband, William Crull; son and daughter-in-law, Richard (Diane) Klassen; two sons-in-law, Edwin Cowgill and Ray Crampton; grandson, David Preston; four brothers; and one sister.

A private burial will take place in Calumet Park Cemetery.

A memorial Mass will be scheduled at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield/Crown Point in the future.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.