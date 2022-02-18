Dec. 31, 1957 - Feb. 14, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Rita J. Manns-McCorkel, age 64, a resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Rensselaer, IN on December 31, 1957, the daughter of Everett Carl and Pearl Shirley (Vaughn) Manns.

Rita graduated from Rensselaer High School. She was previously married to Harry McCorkel, Jr., and was currently engaged to Richard Bartok. Rita worked in the healthcare industry for over twenty-five years, most recently at Community Health. Prior to that, she worked for Dr. Muhammad Tabib.

Rita was a member of the Bethany Evangelical Church in her young adult years and more recently watched the online church services of iTown (Fishers, IN) and Faith Ministries (Lafayette, IN). She was a member of the Valpo Vettes Car Club. She loved classic cars, especially driving her own Corvette. Rita also enjoyed attending car shows, which is where she met her fiance, Richard. Traveling was another favorite pastime of hers, along with watching movies and listening to live music, mainly rock & roll or country. Most important to her were her children and spending time with her family. Rita even kept in regular contact with her extended family. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Rita is survived by her children: Jillian (Derek) Oehler of Westfield, IN and Bryan (Katie) McCorkel of Fishers, IN; grandchildren: Cooper, Harrison, Jaycie, Ryan, Benny, and Joey; fiance, Richard Bartok; siblings: Steve (Dennis Tamburo) Manns, Linda (Brian) Flora, Wanda Manns, and Melody Manns.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call on the family on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at JACKSON FUNERAL CHAPEL from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM CST. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at JACKSON FUNERAL CHAPEL at 11:00 AM CST with Pastor Trey Garner officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Rensselaer.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org

Leave an online condolence by visiting Rita's online tribute at www.jacksonfuneral.com