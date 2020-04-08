CALUMET CITY, IL - Rita Kukulski (nee Suchwalko), age 89 of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She is survived by her son: Rick Kukulski; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law: Judy Kozlowski and Barbara Kukulski; and brother-in-law: Jim Kukulski. Mrs Kukulski was preceded in death in 2013 by her beloved husband of over 50 years: Ralph; and her daughter: Karen Kukulski in 2018.