KOUTS, IN - Rita L. Huber (nee Franz), age 93, of Kouts, formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Rita is survived by four children: Sharon (Jim) Evans, Larry (Lynn) Huber, Nancy (Dan) Frankovich and David (Nancy) Huber; 12 grandchildren: Tammy Evans, Jamie (Kevin) Kogut, Scott (Jennifer) Reiner, Madyson Evans, Rev. Steve Huber CSB, Brian (Nicole) Huber, Greg Huber, Kirk (Jessica) Frankovich, Nora Frankovich, Stephanie (Dereck) Shipley, Bradley (Amanda) Huber and Samantha (Francis) Jordan; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, sister, Helen Schilling and brothers, Leonard and Fritz.

Rita and her husband, Carl, were married for 70 years. She retired from J.C. Penney in The Village Shopping Center after working for 26 years. Rita was a former member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville and currently belonged to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts.