Rita Lynn (nee: Johnson) Barton of Roselawn, Indiana, age 73, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Feb. 6, 2023. She is survived by her husband, George Barton; daughters: Lorelei Harsha, Angela (Zachary) Van Vuren, and Alison (Ryan) Downey; grandchildren: McKenzie Harsha (Calvin Best III), Maxwell Harsha (Jacob Braun), Nathan Hendricks, Bryce Hendricks, Zoe Hendricks, Myles Mitchell (Asia Mitchem), Maya Mitchell (T're Martin) and Finley Downey; great-grandchildren AnDreah and Calvin IV Best; and sisters-in-law, Lorra (William) Moressi and LeeAnn (Thomas) Barsic. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Orville Johnson and Norma (nee: Nicewanner) Johnson; her brother, Kevin Johnson; and son, George Ashley Barton.

A visitation for friends and family will be held at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake, on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 3:00 to 7:30 p.m. with a funeral service from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Rita was a dedicated and loving teacher for over 20 years, an avid BINGO player, fantastic cook and loved reading to all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memoriam to Riley Children's Foundation. www.burdanfuneralhome.com