Rita M. Abram (nee Sury)

HAMMOND, IN - Rita M. Abram (nee Sury), age 91, passed away on December 17, 2022. At the time of her passing, Rita was a resident of the Albertine Home in Hammond, Indiana.

For many years, she was an active member of St. Florian Parish, focusing her energies on the church's eucharistic, bereavement and homebound ministries. In her spare time, she volunteered at St. Margaret's Hospital.

Rita is survived by her devoted sons: Thomas (Teresa) and Christopher Sr. (Michele); her cherished grandchildren: Jennifer, Eric, Kevin, Lindsay, Loreen, Danielle, Christine, Christopher Jr. and Jordan; her adoring great-grandchildren: Aspen, Emerald, Hunter, Brielle, Tabetha, Jackson, Oliver, Travis and Logan; her brother, Edwin (Ernestine) and many nieces and nephews.

Rita has been reunited with her loving husband of 60 years, Carl; her dear parents, Michael and Sophie (nee Lorentz); her brothers, Raymond (Roberta) and John (Rita) and her sister, Bernadette (Ronald Madro).

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the SADOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 13300 S. Houston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60633, (773-646-1666). Prayers at the chapel at 11:30 a.m. for 12:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Florian Church, with Reverend James Mezydlo officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Rita will be sorely missed by her extended family members, her friends and all those at the Albertine Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Albertine Home, 1501 Hoffman Street, Hammond, Indiana 46327 (219-937-0575).