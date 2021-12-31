Rita M. Abuzer (nee Martyniuk)

Ryszarda Marie Martyniuk went home to her Lord and loved ones on December 16, 2021. Better known to her family and friends as Rita M. Abuzer, she is survived by three children: Michael A. (Izabela) Jannotta, Jehan F. Abuzer and Jihad F. Abuzer; three grandchildren: Jacob M. Jannotta, Brendan M. Haley and Julia I. Jannotta.

Services for Rita will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Discalced Carmelite Fathers Monastery of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel, 1828 Ridge Road, Munster, IN (corner of White Oak Ave. and Ridge Ave. entrance on Ridge Ave.). Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m., Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Franciszek Czaicki officiating. Internment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Rita was a lifelong Northwest IN resident, apart from the past three years where she resided with her younger two children in Colorado. She was born November 13, 1946, in Nottingham, England. Following the conclusion of the war, Rita's parents were reunited with the help of the American Red Cross, and her family relocated to Buenos Aires, Argentina and lived there many years. They immigrated to the United States in 1958 with the aid of her uncle, Walter Prygon. Rita was taught English by the nuns at St. Casimir Parochial Elementary school in Hammond. She graduated from Hammond Technical High School in 1964. In 1967 she met William A. Jannotta, who passed in 1974. She met the second love of her life, Fayez Abuzer, in 1978 and was married in 1979.