HAMMOND, IN - Rita M. Getts, age 85, passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018. She was born on March 19, 1933 to the late Andrew and Marie Chirby. Rita enjoyed reading, shopping and traveling. She was a proud sports mom always cheering for her children. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons: Larry (Karen) Getts, Gary (Margaret) Getts; Grandchildren: William (Emily) Getts; great grandchildren: Candance and Evelyn Getts; uncle FrankJajchik. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Howard Getts and her parents.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, December 28, 2018 11:00 a.m. at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME (6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN). Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, December 28, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment Calumet Park Cemetery.
In memory of Rita donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area by visiting http://www.hospicecalumet.org/get-involved/donate/ . for more information please call 219.845.3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.