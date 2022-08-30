ST. JOHN/SCHERERVILLE, IN - Rita M. Henson (nee Thiel), age 96, of Dyer, IN (formerly of St. John and Schererville), passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents Eberhard and Mary (Scheidt) Thiel; and 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Carol (John) Whalen, of Elk Grove Village, IL and Paul (Kathy) Hilbrich, of Crown Point, who helped her through her later years as her health declined, as well as friends, too numerous to mention, including closest and dearest friend, Betty (Jim) Gineris, of St. John. Known to most in the St. John community as "the little white-haired lady" at Welch's Stop N' Shop, Rita selflessly devoted herself, as a lifetime member of the ladies' auxiliary, to St John VFW Post 717, and also enjoyed bingo and trips to the casino. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN ( half block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln. )St. John, IN. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com