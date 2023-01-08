HIGHLAND, IN - Highland, IN- Rita M. McShane, age 100, of Highland, IN, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her daughter Jean's home in Wisconsin.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, James P McShane. She is survived by her five children: Patrick (Jackie), Jean, Charles, Michael (Caroline), and Peggy (Brian Smith); ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Rita was raised in Marktown. She married Jim McShane, whom she met in homeroom at East Chicago Roosevelt High School. Jim and Rita moved to Highland in the 1950s, where they raised their family. Jim and Rita were members of Our Lady of Grace Parish. Rita was also employed in the Men's Department of Highland Department Store.

She lived in her house in Highland until about eight years ago when she moved to Crown Point, initially to Christian Village, and then with her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Caroline.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at FAGEN MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue, Highland. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 10, at St James the Less Church, 9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland. A brief viewing will be held at the Church at 10:00 AM, prior to Mass. Burial will immediately follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Portage.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in Rita's memory to Share with the Handicapped, or to another charity of your choice. www.fagenmiller.com