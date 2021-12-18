Aug. 2, 1929 - Dec. 12, 2021
FULTON, MD - Rita Marie Reynolds (nee Suchor) passed peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
She is survived by: her sister, Marilyn (George) Rothgery; her children: Marguerite (Peter) Thomison, Katherine (Dave) Kilker, John (Sheila) Reynolds, Rita (Mike) Chaundy and Johanna (Jeff) Andrews; her ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many hand-made gifts she crafted to spread warmth and happiness.
She was preceded in death by: her loving husband Edwin F. Reynolds; her parents, Pauline H. Suchor (Budritz) and August Suchor; and her brother, Walter (Betty) Suchor.
Rita was born August 2, 1929 and raised in Brighton Park, Chicago. She attended St. Agnes Grade School. After graduating from Kelly High School (1947), she worked for AT&T before starting a loving family with Edwin on May 22, 1954.
Some of her happiest years were spent in Sykesville, MD, Seattle, WA, Sunnyvale, CA, Cincinnati, OH, Dolton, IL and Lowell, IN where she enjoyed the warmth and generosity of friends and neighbors. She loved volunteering and working as secretary at Oak Hill Elementary School in Lowell. Rita volunteered to meet migrant worker needs at farms near Lowell, reenacted historical characters at the Buckley Homestead near Lowell, and served the St. Vincent DePaul Conference in her several parishes. She especially appreciated sharing time with family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 600 E 113th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307, with Rosary at 4:30 PM.
Additional visitation will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of mass at 11:00 AM at St. Edward Church, 216 N Nichols Street, Lowell, IN 46356. Interment to follow at St. Edward Cemetery, 5761 W. 177th Avenue, Lowell, IN.
The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at the visitations and Mass of the Resurrection.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Edward Church (Lowell, IN), St. Vincent DePaul Conference, or to the Alzheimer's Association chapter of your choice or at https://act.alz.org/donate.
Visit Rita's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.