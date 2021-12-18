Aug. 2, 1929 - Dec. 12, 2021

FULTON, MD - Rita Marie Reynolds (nee Suchor) passed peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

She is survived by: her sister, Marilyn (George) Rothgery; her children: Marguerite (Peter) Thomison, Katherine (Dave) Kilker, John (Sheila) Reynolds, Rita (Mike) Chaundy and Johanna (Jeff) Andrews; her ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many hand-made gifts she crafted to spread warmth and happiness.

She was preceded in death by: her loving husband Edwin F. Reynolds; her parents, Pauline H. Suchor (Budritz) and August Suchor; and her brother, Walter (Betty) Suchor.

Rita was born August 2, 1929 and raised in Brighton Park, Chicago. She attended St. Agnes Grade School. After graduating from Kelly High School (1947), she worked for AT&T before starting a loving family with Edwin on May 22, 1954.