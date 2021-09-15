 Skip to main content
Rita McKittrick

Dec. 31, 1950 — Aug. 8, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Rita McKittrick, age 70 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Portage, IN. was born on December 31, 1950 in Gary, IN.

Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A Memorial Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

