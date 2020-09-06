× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Rita Pankowski, age 88 of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She is survived by her daughters and sons: Carol (John) Gamez, Michael (Bernice) Pankowski, Sharon (Paul) DeBaun, David Pankowski, and Paul (Joyce) Pankowski; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her loving husband: Adrian M. Pankowski.

A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN. Rita will lie in state at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Service. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Friends may visit with the Family on September 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN.

Rita was born in Calumet City, IL, and was a graduate of T.F. North. When she married; she moved to Hammond, IN. She was a Member of the Hammond Woman's Police Auxiliary. Rita enjoyed doing her crafts, crocheting and knitting, and of course and playing slot machines and scratch offs. Her favorite past time was babysitting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their activities.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Albertine Home in Hammond, IN. Please leave condolences to www.burnskish.com.