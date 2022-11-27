 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rita Petlak

CALUMET CITY, IL - Rita Petlak (nee Ginalski), age 91, late of Calumet City, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Beloved wife of Edward Petlak; mother of: Candace (Dr. John) Hohner, Elliott (Shoshan Reddington) Petlak; proud grandmother of: Dr. Elita (Eric Taylor) Hohner, Cassie (Aimee Diggs) Hohner, Sloane and Layne Petlak; beloved great-grandmother of, Alexander Taylor. She was the dear aunt of: Ann (Armand Capanna), Lynn (Thomas) Backofen, Jacob(Mary Beth) Ginalski; proud great-aunt of, Lucas Ginalski. She is preceeded in death by parents, Frank and Lucy Ginalski and by brother, Vincent (Doris) Ginalski. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, 10 North Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City at a later date.

To honor Rita and her love of cooking and feeding others, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Central Kitchen (www.world central kitchen.org) in her name.

