Rita Sainato

Rita Sainato

Rita Sainato

Rita Sainato

In Honor of my Beautiful

Wife, Rita

5/18/1947 — 6/16/2015

Two hearts we were on earth as one, two hearts that were intwined. My love for you is everstrong now you live inside my mind. Your lovely life just slipped away, that life so full of zest. Your twinkling eyes got weary, your beating heart took rest. Two hearts once beat together, now one beats all alone. I know one day we'll meet dear Lord, the day You call me home.

Your loving husband, Frank; Son, Frank and Wife, Jayme; Daughter, Lisa and Husband, Troy; Grandchildren: Alexa and Husband, Lane, Troy, Paytn, Dominic, Anthony & Isabella

