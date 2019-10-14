IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY BELOVED WIFE, RITA SAINATO. Rita, It's Our 52nd Wedding Anniversary, You were the light of my life and when your light went out, I was in the dark for a long time. Thank God for Family and Friends who always involved me in various activities, dinners, and vacations. Forty-eight years with you were the best years of my life! I Love You, Your Husband, Frank
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.