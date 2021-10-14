 Skip to main content
Rita Sainato

Oct. 14, 1967 — Oct. 14, 2021

It's Our 54th Wedding Anniversary and I and our family miss you and continue to talk about the great times we had together. Your beautiful smile and witty personality always managed to brighten our days. I love you and thank you for our 48 years of marriage. Our children and grandchildren are all doing well and often speak of you and what a great influence you have on their lives. Your loving husband, Frank; son, Frank and wife, Jayme; daughter, Lisa and husband, Troy Grady; grandchildren: Alexia and her husband, Lane Hosier, Troy and Payton Grady, Anthony, Dominic and Isabella Sainato

