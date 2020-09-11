× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rita Storm Van Namen

PALOS PARK, IL — Rita Storm Van Namen, 98, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Palos Community Hospital, Palos Heights, IL, just a few days before her 99th birthday. Formerly of Flossmoor and Palos Park IL, Rita was a native of The Netherlands until 1955, when she immigrated to Chicago with her husband, Jacob, and sons, Jack and John. She was devoted to her family, which grew to include daughter Joyce (Mast) and sons Jim and Tony.

A lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church, Rita was beloved by her many friends in the Roseland community and among members of the Cottage Grove (South Holland), Lynwood, and Faith (Tinley Park) Christian Reformed churches. She also was involved in the national wholesale florists trade association, WF&FSA, when the family business founded by her husband, Vans Floral Products, became a prominent member of the organization for more than 50 years.