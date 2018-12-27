CROWN POINT, IN - Rita Zahora (nee Szymborski), age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at St. Anthony Village in Crown Point.
Rita is survived by her four children: Kenneth (Cherie) Zahora of Newnan, GA, Dennis (Pamela) Zahora of Winamac, IN, Ronald (Julie) Zahora of Hobart and Sharon (Tom) Nelson of Crown Point; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Eileen) Szymborski.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Zahora.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 28, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 9:00 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER - CROWN POINT, IN with Deacon Steve Zubell officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
