Rita Zendian (Rucinski)

Oct. 8, 1927 — April 10, 2021

CALUMET CITY, IL — Rita Zendian (Rucinski), 93, of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, peacefully at her residence.

Rita was born October 8, 1927. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Anthony; son, Timothy, of Mooresville, IN; daughter, Toni Lynn, of Dyer, IN; four grandchildren: Jamie, Margarette, Anthony and Nicole; and one great-grandchild, Rylee.

Rita was a lifelong, active member of St. Andrew's Church in Calumet City, IL. She was a member of St. Andrew's Senior Sunshine Club to which she served as president for 10 years.

Mrs. Zendian enjoyed her crafts and shared them with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Rita Zendian to Memorial Donations American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at 520 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018.

A Mass will be held April 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in honor of Rita Zendian at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Parish (formerly St. Andrew's), 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL 60409.

Rita's friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, April 16, 2021, after Mass at a location yet to be determined.

